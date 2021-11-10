FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Shares Down 3.2%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). 98,033 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £27.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.15.

In related news, insider John Conoley purchased 100,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,749 ($22.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,749,000 ($2,285,079.70).

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

