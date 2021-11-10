Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.93

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.93 and traded as low as C$14.73. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 55,968 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$16.50 target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$496.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.93.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

In other news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 5,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.32, for a total transaction of C$76,614.00.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

