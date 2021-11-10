First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,727 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 149,410 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of First BanCorp. worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $17,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,383,000 after buying an additional 888,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $10,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

FBP opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

