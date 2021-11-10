FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.28

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$221.28 and traded as high as C$248.55. FirstService shares last traded at C$244.28, with a volume of 50,878 shares changing hands.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$236.25.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$237.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$221.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.73 billion and a PE ratio of 68.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$242.98, for a total value of C$485,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,369,754. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$243.06, for a total transaction of C$267,360.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,291.25. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,474,971 over the last ninety days.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.