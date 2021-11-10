Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

NYSE:FSR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 147,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,199. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fisker by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,978,000 after acquiring an additional 436,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fisker by 3,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fisker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

