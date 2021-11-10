Five9 (FIVN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN):

11/9/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. "

11/9/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

11/9/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

11/8/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

10/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $212.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $212.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $203.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FIVN stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -228.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five9 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Five9 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

