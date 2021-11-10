Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 35,553 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5,175.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,553 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.03. 3,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,972. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.35 and its 200 day moving average is $301.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.63 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

