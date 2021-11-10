Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 59,362 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.35. 18,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

