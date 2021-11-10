Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 148,080 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 343,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,296. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12.

