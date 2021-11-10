Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 244,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 150,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 146,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.93. 52,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.