Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLGZY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

