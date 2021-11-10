ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.89.

ForgeRock stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,151. ForgeRock has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

