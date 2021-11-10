ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.97 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,151. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORG. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.89.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

