Forterra (LON:FORT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Forterra plc (LON:FORT)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 273.50 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.55). 503,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 449,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315.57 ($4.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of £620.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.86.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

