Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.54

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 275359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 229,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 628,332 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 79,535 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the second quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the first quarter worth $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

