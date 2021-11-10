Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.54

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 275359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.40.
Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)
Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.
