Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.87

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $19.01. Frank’s International shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 448,424 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Frank’s International by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Frank’s International by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frank’s International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,743,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Frank’s International by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 87,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Frank’s International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

