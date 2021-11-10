Frax 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $81.49 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $846.37 million and approximately $81.49 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00075126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00074746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.45 or 1.00000535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.34 or 0.07131438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020295 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 846,324,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

