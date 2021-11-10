Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.15. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 2,040 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of -144.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $273,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

