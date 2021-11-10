FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Trading 1.2% Higher

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.70). 197,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 230,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.69).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £317.36 million and a PE ratio of 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.