FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 1,531,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $551,000.

