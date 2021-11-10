Furucombo Hits Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $2.90 million and $1.93 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00072510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00096929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,168.10 or 1.00225160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.66 or 0.07055581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00019839 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

