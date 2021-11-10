Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

FUWAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Furukawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Furukawa Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

