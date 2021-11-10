Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,327. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $288.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.07. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

FUSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

