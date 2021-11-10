GameCredits Reaches Market Cap of $37.37 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. GameCredits has a market cap of $37.37 million and $955,673.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.64 or 0.00396889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,589,307 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.