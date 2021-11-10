Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Hits $3.11 on Top Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $34.87 million and approximately $960,226.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00004815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00053443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00222463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.