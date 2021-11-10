GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.00 and traded as low as C$53.50. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$53.53, with a volume of 5,625 shares.

GDI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.57.

The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

