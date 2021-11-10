Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $439.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.56 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

