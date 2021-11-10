George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $125.16

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$125.16 and traded as high as C$138.19. George Weston shares last traded at C$137.66, with a volume of 129,795 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WN shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$165.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on shares of George Weston in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.73 billion and a PE ratio of 33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$135.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$125.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,750.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

