Gitcoin (GTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.44 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $128.64 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $9.06 or 0.00013935 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00218206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

