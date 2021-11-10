Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.31

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and traded as high as $96.95. Givaudan shares last traded at $96.72, with a volume of 15,482 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.21.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

