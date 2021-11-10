Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of LAND stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 327,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,784. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $800.72 million, a P/E ratio of -73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -158.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Land stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Gladstone Land worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.