Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Golar LNG by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Golar LNG by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

