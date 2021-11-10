Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $700,601.62 and approximately $215,887.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00221511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00091667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

