Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$1.10. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 750,506 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70. The company has a market cap of C$389.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

