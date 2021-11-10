Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Price Down 1%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.

About Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

