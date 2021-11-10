Green Plains (GPRE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Green Plains was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

GPRE stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

