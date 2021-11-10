Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.77

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.77 and last traded at $139.80, with a volume of 48820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $3.4886 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,384,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

