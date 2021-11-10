Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Guess? posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE GES opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Guess? has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.