GXChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.66 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $48.80 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001252 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,724,918 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

