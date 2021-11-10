H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.79 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Research analysts predict that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

