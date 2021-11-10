Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of HPGLY opened at $125.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

