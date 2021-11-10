Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.97

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBRIY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.01.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.