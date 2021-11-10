Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.03

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 1324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $642.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.