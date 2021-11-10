Head-To-Head Analysis: Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nutra Pharma and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma -39,355.59% N/A -7,602.13% IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99%

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutra Pharma and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $50,000.00 270.57 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A IM Cannabis $11.86 million 14.27 -$21.42 million ($0.62) -4.06

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nutra Pharma and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 247.22%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Nutra Pharma.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Nutra Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp. operates as a bio pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies & homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its products are Cobroxin, which is used for an over-the-counter pain reliever designed to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and Nyloxin Extra Strength, which is used for stronger versions of Cobroxin. The company was founded on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

