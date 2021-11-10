HedgeTrade Hits One Day Volume of $69,660.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $282.67 million and approximately $69,660.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00016330 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00100116 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

