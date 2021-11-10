Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading 1.3% Higher

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) shares traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.80 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 128.20 ($1.67). 1,238,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,876,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.60 ($1.65).

The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,727.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.42%.

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £771.28 ($1,007.68).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

