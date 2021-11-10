Hive 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27.28 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $319.29 million and approximately $27.28 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001033 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,111,866 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

