Holo Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $286.09 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00055092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00220426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00092132 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,895,870,443 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

