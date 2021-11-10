Huobi BTC Market Cap Tops $2.73 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $5.24 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $68,350.38 or 0.99753210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00075543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00077853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00099986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,735.01 or 1.00314552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.82 or 0.07015266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020040 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

