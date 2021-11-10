Hxro (HXRO) Hits Market Cap of $134.15 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hxro has traded down 4% against the dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $134.15 million and approximately $273,234.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00221511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00091667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,350,481 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.